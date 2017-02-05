HUBERT LAMAR HOLYFIELD

Sept. 1, 1952-Feb. 3, 2017

Funeral services for Hubert Lamar Holyfield, 64, of Millry, Ala., will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 from Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Millry, with Rev. Mike Chatham and Rev. Ferrell Mills officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home, followed by a lie-in-state from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 from Chapel Hill Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Born on Monday, Sept. 1, 1952 to Hubert and Viola Holyfield, he was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and was a farmer. He died on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Susan B. Holyfield of Millry; his parents, Hubert Stephen and Viola Holyfield, both of Millry; his son and daughter-in-law, Stven and CheyAnne Holyfield of Millry; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy and Tommy McIlwain, Troy Lynn and Troy Whigham and Candace and Quinton Roberts, all of Millry; two brothers, Buddy Holyfield and Dale Holyfield, both of Millry; a sister, Elaine Grimes of Millry; and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Arizona Holyfield.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.