MARTHA LOUISE PRYOR

July 11, 1925-Feb. 1, 2017

Funeral services for Martha Louise Pryor, 91, of Waynesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Phillip Gandy and Rev. Michael Stevenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Tom Kittrell Cemetery in State Line.

Born on Saturday, July 11, 1925 in Washington County, Ala., she was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Laurel and was a homemaker. She died on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Brookwood Villa Personal Care Home in Waynesboro.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Franklin L. and Kathy Bailey of Virginia, Minn.; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jerry Ball of State Line; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Bailey of Russellville, Ark.; a sister, Gertude Griffin of Pensacola, Fla.; two brothers, W.E. Coaker of Saraland, Ala., and Devon Busby of Theodore, Ala.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pryor; a son, Warren Bailey, Jr.; a granddaughter, Miranda Kittrell; and two grandsons, Franklin Warren Bailey and Timothy Kittrell.

