EUGENE S. “PRINCE” ROBERTS, JR.

Nov. 12, 1926-Jan. 29, 2017

Funeral services for Eugene S. “Prince” Roberts, Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Dwight Smith and Rev. Phillip Gandy officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at West Shady Grove Cemetery.

Born on Friday, Nov. 12, 1926 in Holmes County to Eugene S. and Cordia Myres Roberts, Sr., he was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church, a Master Mason of H.S. Stansel Lodge #603 and a member of the Waynesboro Lion’s Club. He served on the Board of Trustees at Wayne General Hospital for 15 years and was an avid supporter and member of the Wellness Center at the hospital, attending daily at the opening hour of 5:30 a.m.

Retired as a Superintendent, he has worked in the oil field for more than 50 years. He died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Chris Roberts of Waynesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy E. and Judy Roberts of Waynesboro and Bobby Joe and Olivia Roberts of Perryville, Mo.; three daughters and a son-in-law, Mary Ann Smith of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Cathy Margina Robin of Waynesboro and Robbie Mildred and Rusty Pitts of Waynesboro; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Roberts of Clara; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Harold Miley of Jackson; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret “Margie” Overstreet Roberts; his father, Eugene S. Roberts, Sr.; his mother, Cordia Roberts; a son, Johnny Ray Roberts; a grandson, Jerry Eugene Robin; and four sisters.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.