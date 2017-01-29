MARJORIE LAUDERDALE

Dec. 22, 1932-Jan. 28, 2017

Funeral services for Marjorie Lauderdale, 84, of Chatom, Ala., will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Daughtery officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at McCarty Cemetery in Buckatunna.

Born in Chicora on Thursday, Dec. 22, 1932 to Willie R. and Mamie L. Hollingshead McCarty, she was a member of Tabernacle Holiness Church and was retired as the owner/operator of Marjorie’s Florist. She died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Washington County Hospital in Chatom, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Johnny Cranford of Millry, Ala.; a brother, Curtis R. McCarty, Sr., of Buckatunna; a grandson and his spouse, Robert K. and Stacie Cowsert of Millry, Ala.; a granddaughter and her spouse, Mary Marjorie and John Livingston of Germantown, Tenn.; a great-granddaughter, Abby Mae Livingston of Germantown; and a special friend, Wanda Gail Sullivan of Millry.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie L. McCarty; her father, Willie R. McCarty; and a brother, Joe R. McCarty.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.