LORI MOZINGO

Sept. 28, 1969-Jan. 27, 2017

Funeral services for Lori Mozingo, 47, of Clara, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 from Big Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Tommy Mills officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 from Big Creek Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at White House Cemetery.

Born in Waynesboro on Sunday, Sept. 28, 1969 to Walton G. “Budgie” Mills and Virginia C. Mills, she was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church. She died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Mozingo of Clara; her father, Walton G. “Budgie” Mills of Clara; three stepsons, Joey Mozingo, Daniel Mozingo and Ty Mozingo, all of Waynesboro; a stepdaughter, Jessica Roberson of Waynesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Donna Mills of Clara; a sister, Donna Moseley of Waynesboro; five step-grandchildren, K. K. Roberson, Parker Roberson, Katie Grace Mozingo, Kennedy Mozingo and Carson Mozingo; two nieces, Kristen Mills and Shaina Henderson; two great-nephews, Memphis Musgrove and Asher Henderson; and a great-niece, Ava Reese Musgrove.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia C. Mills; and a brother, Jeffery Mills.

