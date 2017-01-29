ALICE ELIZABETH JONES

Jan. 3, 1923-Jan. 28, 2017

Funeral services for Alice Elizabeth Jones, 94, of Waynesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 from Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Tim Cleveland, Rev. Marvin Griffin and Dr. Frankie Clark officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Maynor Creek Cemetery.

Born in Wayne County on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1923 to William Thomas and Alma McCarty. A dedicated member of Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church, she served as the Church Secretary for 54 years. A homemaker, she died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Pine View Health Care Center in Waynesboro.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Timothy Wayne Tiner of Gautier and William Leonard and Pat Jones of Waynesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Carol Fay and Jimmy Hinton of Waynesboro; two brothers, James T. McCarty and Albert Ray McCarty, both of Waynesboro; two sisters, Eula Lee Singleton and Alma Jean Beasley, both of Waynesboro, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elgin M. Tiner; her second husband, Charles Colon “Red” Jones; her father, William Thomas McCarty; her mother, Alma Lucy McCarty; a son, Joe Edward Tiner; a brother, William Ralph McCarty; and three sisters, Ollie Mae Pitts, Zellowain Tucker and Zola Walker.

