Alice E. Beasley

Sept. 5, 1942-Jan. 28, 2017

Funeral services for Alice E. Beasley, 74, of Millry, Ala., will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 from Sandridge Church of God in Millry, with Rev. Jim Koen, Rev. Andrew Parker, Rev. I.D. Sullivan and Rev. Larry Daughtery officiating. Visitation will take place starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at Sandridge Church of God.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Sandridge Cemetery in Millry.

Born in Yellow Pine, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1942 to Savall R. “Bud” and Janie L. Cartwright Hicks, she was a member of Sandridge Church of God and was retired as a Cafeteria Worker for the Washington County Board of Education. She died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William E. “Termite” Beasley of Millry; two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Mamie Beasley and Mitchell and Lori Beasley, all of Millry; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Doug Beech of Chatom, Ala., and Robin and Troy Phillips of Millry; a brother, Nathan Hicks of Yellow Pine; a sister, Pearlie Carpenter of Millry; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janie L. Hicks; her father, Savall R. “Bud” Hicks; a brother, Lester Leo Hicks; two sisters, Edith Lollar and Mary Sue Hicks; and two great-granddaughters, Paylon Singley and Payslee Singley.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.