Correcting a date in a story

In Thursday’s edition of The Wayne County News, in a front page story dealing with the retirement of George Gordon and Lynn Smith, a date was incorrectly stated.

The retirement reception for both Bank Plus employees was reported in the story as being today. In fact, the reception is on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the bank.

The error was solely on the part of the writer, and it was not caught during proofreading.

We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience this might cause. We also encourage everyone to stop by the bank on Friday to wish both Gordon and Smith well as they retire from lengthy careers in the local banking industry.