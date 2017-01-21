Weather does minimal damage in county, cancels Rotary Classic

By Paul Keane

The severe weather that rolled through the Pine Belt Friday night and Saturday morning seems to have spared Wayne County for the most part, although one casualty of the storm was the 14th Annual Rotary Classic basketball event.

Storms and tornadoes did extensive damage in Hattiesburg and Petal, but only reports of downed power lines and roughly 20 trees were reported by Wayne County Emergency Management Director Angela Atchison on Saturday morning. She said officials were still out surveying the area for other damage from the storm.

In Waynesboro, a few streets were closed due to some minor flooding in low-lying areas.

The 9-1-1 Dispatch Office did take a lightning strike during the night, causing phone lines and other services to dispatch emergency personnel to be interrupted. Officials rerouted calls to cell phones in order to keep the lines of communication open.

Dixie Electric Power Association reported that a total of 5,500 customers were without power as of Saturday morning, including 883 in Wayne County. Line crews were out assessing damage in order to restore electric service.

The 14th Annual Rotary Classic was cancelled early Saturday morning, as teams from Hattiesburg were scheduled to play in that event. With trees having fallen and blocked Interstate 59, teams from that area would have been unable to reach WCHS. In addition, travel is being limited in that part of the Pine Belt as officials deal with massive damage, at least three fatalities and scores of injuries.

No date for rescheduling that basketball tournament has been decided upon, and school district officials said they plan to work with the Waynesboro Rotary Club on a future athletic event to allow the club to raise money. That money, in turn, is used to promote a number of academic awards and scholarships within the school district, and officials said they will work with the Rotary Club any way possible to help with a different fundraiser.

While the county dodged a bullet of sorts Friday night, residents are being advised to remain aware of changing weather conditions. Another round of storms is expected to make its way through the area later on tonight and into Sunday morning.

Residents are asked to be aware of weather conditions and to have some type of communication device close by to alert them to warnings and watches as conditions change.