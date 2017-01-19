JAMES CURTIS McMILLAN

June 7, 1935-Jan. 19, 2017

Graveside services for James Curtis McMillan, 81, of Waynesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 from Mt. Zion Cemetery in Waynesboro, with Rev. Rickey Revette officiating.

Born in Leakesville on Friday, June 7,1 935 to Garne and Mittie Sullivan McMillan, he was a member of Buckatunna United Methodist Church and was retired as a technician for Bell South. He died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Regency Hospital in Meridian.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Tatum McMillan of Waynesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Laura McMillan of Bremen, Ga.; three daughters and a son-in-law, Ashley Cole and Jaime Johnson, both of Laurel, and Misty and Bobby Ainsworth of Waynesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Joe E. and Nancy McMillan of Satsuma, Ala.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mittie McMillan; his father, Garner McMillan; and a grandson, Brad Johnson.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.