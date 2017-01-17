BRANDON CROSS DUVALL

May 22, 2002-Jan. 15, 2017

Funeral services for Brandon Cross Duvall, 14, of Mize, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 from the Chapel of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville, with Brother Larry Dennis officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 from the Parlor of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Jones Cemetery in Mize.

Born on Wednesday, May 22, 2002 in Santa Rosa County, Fla., he died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

He is survived by his father, Hugh Duvall; his mother, Jennifer Roberts of Purvis; his grandfather and his spousse, Billy and Ruby Craft of Mize; his grandmother, Shirley McIntosh of Waynesboro; his grandfather, Jimmy Duvall of Waynesboro; two brothers, Michael Beeman and Joshua Thomas Craft; three uncles and their respective spouses, Dan and Lisa Tyner of Brandon, Chris and Rachelle Tuner of Pearl and Cole Duvall of Waynesboro; and an aunt and her spouse, Amy and Lynn Sellers of Waynesboro.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jan Craft.

Pallbearers will be Tojo Pitts, Ashton Nickens, Austin Pitts, Don Sullivan, Don Pittman and George Murdock. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Jones, Tyler McKinley, Dylan Sullivan, Austin Blackwell, Ben Stewart, Sam Ware, Tristan McAlexander and Joe Amecker.

