RICKY LYNN HAIR

Jan. 12, 2017

A graveside service for Ricky Lynn Hair, 58, of State Line, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 from the Hair Family Cemetery on Highway 45 in State Line, with Rev. Rickey Williams officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

A truck driver, he died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.