Well incident proves to be minor

By Paul Keane

A well has been closed in, at least temporarily, after a Saturday night incident brought law enforcement, fire officials and medical personnel to the site.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, E-911 dispatchers received a call about a possible well explosion on Mamie Weaver Drive. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department was first on the scene, with the Wayne County Volunteer Fire Department, EMS personnel and the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency arriving shortly after that.

Once it was declared to safe to approach the well, officials found that a minor incident did occur, but that the well was still operational and no explosion had occurred.

According to EMA officials, the incident did produce a loud sound similar to what an explosion would sound like, and that there was a small discharge of product from the well. That discharge did ignite a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished by fire department personnel.

No one was evacuated from the scene and the area is safe for residents and motorists, according to EMA officials.

Officials with the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board, along with representatives of the operator of the well, were on the scene Saturday night and decided to shut the well down as a precaution.

Those same officials are expected to be on the scene Sunday when a thorough inspection can take place in daylight.