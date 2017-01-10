Shady Pines to close Wednesday, Thursday for paving

Shady Pines Street from Wayne Street up to McIlwain Drive will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for a street paving project.

Only residential traffic for those living in that area will be allowed access during those two days.

School traffic will be diverted to the front of Waynesboro Elementary School. Officers will be on hand for the normal details to help direct traffic.

Work crews will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and work throughout the day to complete the paving project by the close of business on Thursday.