PRENTICE A. TEW

June 10, 1926-Jan. 7, 2017

Funeral services for Prentice A. Tew, 90, of Millry, Ala., will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 from North Oak Grove Baptist Church in Millry, with Rev. Frank Gibson, Brother Sidney Hill, Rev. Charles Allbrooks, Rev. Hal Taylor and Rev. Jesse Griffith officiating. Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home, followed by a lie-in-state from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 from North Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at North Oak Grove Cemetery in Millry.

Bonr on Thursday, June 10, 1926 to George Ollie and Vernelle Britton Tew, Sr., he served in the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II. A member of North Oak Grove Baptist Church, he was retired as a heavy equipment operator. He died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Donna Tew of Needham, Ala.; his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Larry Singley of Silas, Ala.; four brothers, Delmer Tew of Flomaton, Ala., Clatis Tew, Sr., of Butler, Ala., and Harold Tew and Walter C. “Tee” Tew, both of Millry; two sisters, Annie Pearl Gant and Faye Hester, both of Millry; three grandsons and their respective spouses, Larry Trent and Brittany Singley of Silas, Lance Trey Singley of Silas and Jordan and Paige Lathan Tew of Gilbertown, Ala.; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Christopher Tew of Gilbertown.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June R. Tew; his mother, Vernelle Tew; his father, George Ollie Tew, Sr.; three brothers, George Ollie Tew, Jr., William M. Tew and Jimmy Tew; and two sisters, Maxine Brown and Juanita Tew.

Pallbearers will be Jim Koen, Lynn Kirkland, Chris McMichael, John Griffith, Harold Waites and Randy Tew. Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard “Slick” Kirkland, Jeff Utsey, Danny Ray Bonner, Curtis Wayne Beasley, Ken Beasley, Wayne County, North Oak Grove Baptist Church and the Wayne General Hospital third floor staff.

