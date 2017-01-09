Body discovered in ditch; murder investigation continuing

By Paul Keane

An investigation into an apparent homicide is ongoing after a body was discovered in a ditch on Victor Drive early Monday morning.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call around 6:30 a.m. Monday that a body had been discovered in a ditch on Victor Drive. Emergency personnel and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the body of Rico Cartiz Gray, 24, of Victor Drive, lying in the ditch.

The victim was unresponsive at the time and he was transported to Wayne General Hospital. Wayne County Coroner David Pugh pronounced him dead and ordered the body to be sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Ashley and Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo went to Wayne General to investigate and discovered that Gray had been shot. The sheriff did not say where the wound was located nor what caliber of bullet was used. He added that evidence at the scene was limited at best.

It was not known if the victim had been killed at the scene on Victor Drive or had been killed at another location and then dropped off at the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has been called in order to assist with the investigation.

“We are chasing down leads of various types,” Ashley said. “We are trying to determine when the victim was last scene alive and to determine his whereabouts over the last few days.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we do not have any arrests at this time.”