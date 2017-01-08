THOMAS W. NORSWORTHY

Dec. 16, 1947-Jan. 8, 2017

Funeral services for Thomas W. Norsworthy, Jr., 69, of State Line, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 from County Line Church of God in State Line, with Rev. Curt Sullivan and Rev. Floyd Mills officiating. Visitation will take place from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 from County Line Church of God.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Kittrell Cemetery in State Line.

Born in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1947 to Thomas Weldon and Mary Matilda Kittrell Norsworthy, Sr., he was retired as a right-of-way foreman for Singing River Electric Power Association. A member of County Line Church of God, he died on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Norsworthy of State Line; a son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Regina Norsworthy of Richton; a daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Steve Love of Fairhope, Ala.; eight grandchildren and their respective spouses, Katilyn and Trace Cooley, Conner and Kasey Freeman, Kara Coleman, Weston Love, Audrey Love, Lydia Love, Skyler Norsworthy and Blake Norsworthy; and a great-granddaughter, Brix Cooley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Tilda Walley; his father, Thomas W. Norsworthy, Sr.; a daughter, Krista Kay Freeman; and a sister, Donna Byrd.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.