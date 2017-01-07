Ice not as bad as forecast; hard freeze coming

By Paul Keane

Wayne County dodged an icy bullet as residents awoke Saturday morning to roads that were relatively clear and a predicted freezing rain and sleet event that wasn’t as bad as originally predicted.

Forecasts Friday afternoon had called for up to an inch of ice in the county overnight, but residents awoke to roadways that were mostly free of ice and safe to drive on. Some bridges did have icing occur, and motorists were being asked to drive carefully over those structures.

What did greet residents — and will remain in place for most of the weekend — were freezing temperatures and a Hard Freeze Warning that should remain in effect through Sunday morning. Temperatures dipped down into the 20s overnight, with wind chills in the single digits as a cold blast of arctic air from the north made the temperature feel much lower than it actually was.

The Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect through at least parts of Sunday morning, with temperatures again expected to dip down into the low 20s and even into the teens overnight. On Saturday, the high is not expected to get much above the freezing mark.

Residents reminded to follow the “4 P’s” in regards to this freeze warning. They are:

People — Be sure and check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those more vulnerable to cold temperatures.

Pipes — Make sure exterior faucets are wrapped or protected, and open up cabinets inside the house to expose the pipes to the warmer air.

Pets — Make sure your pets are properly cared for in a warm location with plenty of food and blankets.

Plants — Cover exterior plants you wish to protect or bring them indoors if possible.