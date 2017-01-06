Ice forecast thickens; residents urged to remain off roads

By Paul Keane

Residents are being urged to stay off roadways as the forecast for icy conditions increased Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Mobile, Ala., increased the accumulation forecasts for freezing rain and sleet for tonight. As of 4 p.m., the NWS was forecasting that up to 1/4 inch of ice and 1/2 to 1 inch of sleet could fall on the area between now and midnight.

At around the same time, the Wayne County Emergency Agency was receiving reports of ice building up on power lines and trees, and of some roadways already beginning to get slick due to falling temperatures and the steady amount of rain that’s fallen on the area throughout the day Friday.

Residents are being asked to remain off the roadways except in emergency situations, as bridges will ice quickly under these conditions. Residents are also being warned of freezing temperatures tonight and throughout the day Saturday and Saturday night, with wind chills making things even frostier.

The National Weather Service said that wind chills could make areas of Wayne County feel like single digits in regards to temperatures, as the temperature should drop into the low to mid-20s tonight with a north wind of 10 miles per hour making it feel even colder. The forecast for Saturday is a high temperature of just above freezing.

Another blast of arctic air is expected to come through Saturday night, dropping temperatures to the 20s or lower. That means any ice that melted on Saturday could re-freeze, causing dangerous driving conditions on Sunday morning.

Residents are also being asked to check on neighbors, especially elderly ones. A wise move would also be to make sure pets and animals are properly cared for and that exterior faucets are wrapped. Another way to prevent pipes in a home from bursting is to open up cabinets to expose the pipes to the heat inside a home, and to run a faucet throughout the night.