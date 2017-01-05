MARGARET L. HOLCOMB

Oct. 21, 1926-Jan. 3, 2017

Funeral services for Margaret L. Holcomb, 90, of Waynesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Tommy Davis officiating. Visitation will take place from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Winchester Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Born in Waynesboro on Thursday, Oct. 21, 1926 to Lester Milton and Minnie L. Graham Holcomb, Sr., she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was retired as a machine operator with Wells Lamont. She died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy L. Davis of Waynesboro; three nieces and their respective spouses, Jane and Larry Crane, Patricia Taylor and Sandra and Carl Lofton; six nephews and their respective spouses, Ronnie Thames, Rodney and Janice Thames, Tommy and Renee Davis, Benny and Paula Davis, Israel Thames and Lester Lamont Holcomb; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie L. Holcomb; her father, Lester Milton Holcomb, Sr.; a brother, Lester Holcomb, Jr.; and a nephew, Rickey Thames.

