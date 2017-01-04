Residents being warned of possible wintry mix Friday, Saturday

Local officials are urging residents to be aware of changing weather conditions Friday and Saturday, as forecasts are calling for a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and possibly snow.

Forecasts are still a little uncertain right now, but as of 11:30 Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service out of Mobile was predicting roughly 1/10th an inch of ice and less than an inch of snow for this area.

This is a fast moving system, so accumulations should be light. Bridges may ice quickly, though, and motorists are being asked to use caution.

Be sure and check back to this website, as we will be updating this information as it comes available from the National Weather Service out of Mobile, Ala.

For updated forecasts, visit www.weather.gov/mob