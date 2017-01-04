ELIZABETH CATES “LIBBY” BONNER

July 5, 1923-December 25, 2016

Funeral services for Elizabeth Cates “Libby” Bonner, 93, of Gulf Shores, Ala., will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Curtis Cain officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2007 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Waynesboro Cemetery.

Born in Waynesboro on Thursday, July 5, 1923 to Waldo and Mellie Cooley Bates, she was a member of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church and was retired as a bookkeeper. She died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise Bonner and A.J. Stewart of Gulf Shores; six grandchildren, Michael Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, Vicki Mitchell, Mitchell Compton, Charlette Cravatt and Tracy Compton Oakes; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert S. “A.S.” Bonner; her mother, Mellie Cooley Cates; her father, Waldo Cates; a daughter, Melanie Gayle Stokes; and a great-grandson, Hunter Stewart.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.