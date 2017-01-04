CHRISTOPHER DUANE DELANCEY

Jan. 2, 1972-Dec. 30, 2016

Funeral services for Christopher Duane DeLancey, 44, of Waynesboro, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Rickey Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Baygents Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born in Waynesboro on Sunday, Jan. 2, 1972 to Jerry and Jennie Baygents DeLancey, Sr., he died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Jennie DeLancey of Waynesboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and LaNae DeLancey, Jr., of Elmore, Ala., and Dennie and Carol Shirley of Eufaula, Ala.; and two sisters, Kimberly Holeman of Brandon and Deborah Templeton of Gunnersville, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry DeLancey, Sr.; and two brothers, Brian Shirley and Steve Shirley.

