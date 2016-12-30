Do Not Drink order lifted for affected residents

The “Do Not Drink” order for roughly 100 customers on the Waynesboro Water System has been lifted.

The Mississippi Department of Health lifted the “Do Not Drink Order” for customers who get their drinking water from the city on Friday afternoon. The areas effected included roughly 100 customers on Russell Drive from Blanks and Hogan Street to Industrial Park, Odom Industries Road, Industrial Park Road, Airport Road, Marshall Durbin Road, Tyson Drive, Cummings Drive, Roosevelt Drive, Pinkerton Road and Turner Street, including Hwy 63 from Pinkerton Road to Airport Road. Test performed by the Health Department indicate the water is now safe to drink.

All customers effected by the “Do Not Drink” order are urged to take the following steps before resuming drinking, bathing or washing clothes and dishes with city water:

• Flush all outside faucets for a minimum of 10 minutes.

• Next, flush all inside faucets for an additional five minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving each faucet.

Residents should also consider doing the following:

• Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc. made during the “Do Not Drink Order.”

• Check water filters in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere and replace, if necessary, following manufacturer’s directions.

• Run your dishwasher through two cycles before washing dishes.