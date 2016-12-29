CAROL ANN MOSLEY

Oct. 18, 1948-Dec. 28, 2016

Funeral services for Carol Ann Mosley, 68, of Shubuta, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 from Corinth Assembly of God Church in Clarke County, with Rev. Doug Manning officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Goodwater Cemetery in Clarke County.

Born in Mississippi on Monday, Oct. 18, 1948 to James Ernest and Rachel Lott, she was a member of Corinth Assembly of God Church and was retired as a school bus driver. She died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at University Medical Center in Jackson.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Johnny Mosley of Shubuta and James and Theola Mosley of Carmichael; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and John Pitts of Quitman; a brother, Paul Lott of Maryland; two sisters, Nancy Ates of Lucedale and Betty Hill of Escatawpa; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester R. Mosley; her mother, Rachel Lott; and her father, James Ernest Lott.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.