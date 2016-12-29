BETTY J. BOUDREAUX

June 20, 1938-Dec. 22, 2016

A memorial service for Betty J. Boudreaux, 78, of Fruitdale, Ala., will be conducted starting at 6 p.m.on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 from Lathan Funeral Home in Chatom, Ala., with Father John Coghlan of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will follow the service.

Born on June 20, 1938 to William Cantrell and Maude Loper Cantrell-Wilkins, she was retired from The Washington County News. She also had worked in sales at Gayfers in Bixoli, was co-owner of Biloxi Hardware and worked for Continental Trailways Bus Services. A graduate of Fruitdale High School, she was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Citronelle, Ala.

She died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Washington County Nursing Home.

She is surveyed by her children and their respective spouses, Paul and Monica Boudreaux, Jr., Scott Boudreaux, Pam Boudreaux Sharplin, and Billy and Tammy Boudreaux; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Ollie Wilkins; and her sister, Ramona Foxworth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Nursing Home, 14600 St. Stephens Ave., Chatom, AL 36518.

Condolences may be offered at www.lathanfuneralhomechatom.com.

Lathan Funeral Home of Chatom is in charge of arrangements.