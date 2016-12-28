Boil water alert issued in Waynesboro

The Mississippi Department of Health has issued a boil water alert for roughly 100 customers on the City of Waynesboro’s Water System.

The alert affects customers on Russell Drive from Blanks and Hogan Street to Industrial Park, Odom Industries Road, Industrial Park Road, Marshall Durbin Road, Tyson Drive, Cummings Drive, Roosevelt Drive, Pinkerton Road and Turner Street/Highway 63 from Pinkerton Road to Airport Road.

Water system officials noted the Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.