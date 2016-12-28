Another counterfeiter nabbed on Wednesday

By Paul Keane

Another person has been arrested and charged in a counterfeit money case that has affected numerous counties.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brian Crabtree on Toby Landrum Road near a home where he had been staying. He was charged with two counts of uttering forgery and is facing similar charges in other jurisdictions.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said he knows of pending uttering forgery charges against Crabtree in Perry County and with the Puckett Police Department. The sheriff added that his department had been looking for Crabtree for quite some time now, but that he kept eluding authorities.

“We believe this is the person who has been printing the counterfeit bills,” Ashley said. “We’ve not found the actual printer, but according to what we’ve developed during our investigation, we have reason to believe this is the person responsible for printing the fake bills.”

The investigation is continuing, Ashley said, and further arrests could be made.