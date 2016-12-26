RICHARD LEE WADLEY

Jan. 29, 1929-Dec. 25, 2016

Funeral services for Richard Lee Wadley, 87, of Buckatunna, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 from Buckatunna First Baptist Church, with Rev. Terry Williams, Rev. Leonard Walters and Rev. Rickey Revette officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Buckatunna Cemetery.

Born on Saturday, Jan. 26, 1929 in Wayne County to William Richard and Willie Lee Singley Wadley, he was a member of Buckatunna First Baptist Church and was retired as a tool pusher in the oil field. He died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at his residence in Buckatunna.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Wadley of the Strengthford community; two daughters, Linda Anderson and Linda Wells, both of Buckatunna; a brother, Villy Wadley of Ovett; a sister, Carol Taylor of Buckatunna; eight grandchildren, Kasey Wells, Cory Wells, Holly Stevens, Autumn Brown, Hunter Wadley, Sawyer Wadley, Jessica Anderson and Kassidy Anderson; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Voniece S. Wadley; his mother, Willie Lee Wadley; and his father, William Richard Wadley.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.