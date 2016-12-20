JAMES ADAM MOZINGO

Feb. 3, 1936-Dec. 18, 2016

James Adam Mozingo, 80, entered Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro. He was surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was the only child of Steve G. Mozingo and Ruby Sanderson Mozingo, born Feb. 3, 1936 in Wayne County. He lived his life on the family farm. He had great respect for farming. He worked a variety of jobs during his lifetime. He worked at the Tree Nursery in Wayne County, Sunbeam-Oster, and for Wayne County Beat Four Supervisor. He held each of these jobs more than once and, in some cases, staying away 20 years and being rehired. He always told his children, “If you leave a job, always leave in a manner you can come back to it if you need to.”

No matter what his public job was, he always farmed on the side. His children and grandchildren learned a great work ethic by the example he set.

He was a faithful member of Antioch Primitive Baptist Church. He served in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Korea. On Nov. 22, 1961, he married Eva Ainsworth. They were married until her death in 2015.

He is survived by his family that loved him dearly- a son, Steve and Lynn Mozingo; a daughter, Tina and Robert S. Brannon; two granddaughters, Jessica Mozingo and Christen Mozingo; and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Mozingo will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Freeman Funeral Home, 1305 Skyland Drive, Waynesboro, MS. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro with Elder P. J. Walters and Dr. Frankie Clark officiating. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery.