JAMES EDWIN UPSHAW

April 25, 1951-Dec. 18, 2016

Graveside services for James Edwin Upshaw, 85, of Greenwood, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 from Waynesboro Cemetery.

Born in Maben on April 25, 1931 to Robert V. and Ruby Cran Upshaw, he attended high school in Waynesboro, where his parents were retired educators. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1955, and he was a member of The Church of the Nativity in Greenwood.

He attended the University of Southern Mississippi and graduated from Cumberland University’s School of Law in Tennessee in 1958. He was admitted to the Mississippi Bar in 1959 and was later admitted to all state and federal courts in Mississippi; the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit; and the U.S. Supreme Courty.

Upshaw served as the Wayne County Attorney from 1960-1964 and served as President of the Leflore County Bar Association from 1989-1990. He was a member of the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, International Association of Defense Counsel, Mississippi Claims Association, Delta Claims Association, Atlanta Claims Association, American Judicature Society, the Federalist Society of Mississippi, William C. Keady American Inn of Court (bencher), Defense Research Institute, Best Lawyers in America (Personal Injury Litigation), National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel, Mississippi Bar Foundation Fellow and American Board of Trial Advocates Diplomat (President of Mississippi Chapter, 1984-1985).

He founded the Upshaw Law Firm, now Upshaw, Williams, Biggers & Beckham, L.L.P., over 40 years ago, where he practiced until he retired.

He died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Riverview in Greenwood.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Steve and Liza Upshaw of Greenwood and Lisa U. and Ken Fuente of Tampa, Fla.; his grandchildren, J. Brewer Upshaw of Dallas, Texas, Lauren U. Welch of Lake Jackson, Texas, Anna Fuente, Tampa, Kitty Pinkston of Greenwood and Brian Fuente of Nashville, Tenn.; his great-grandchildren, Porter and William Welch and James Pinkston; and his stepchildren, F. Henry Flautt, Jr., and Frances K. Zook, along with their children, Mary Steele Moak, Katherine Flautt, Jack Zook and Will Zook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert A. Upshaw, William I. Upshaw and Charles F. Upshaw.

The family wishes to thank Abe McGlothin for the loving care and kindness he provided during his illness.

In lie of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leflore County Humane Shelter, 601 Ione St., Greenwood, MS 38930, to The Church of the Nativity, 400 Howard St., Greenwood, MS 38930; or to the charity of your choice.

Wilson & Knight Funeral Home of Greenwood is in charge of arrangements.