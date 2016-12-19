BRENDA FAY HAIR

Nov. 18, 1950-Dec. 16, 2016

Funeral services for Brenda Fay Hair, 66, of State Line, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Jessie Griffith officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Springbank Cemetery in Silas, Ala.

Born in Butler, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 1950 to Coley and Erma Lee Allday Jenkins, she died on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at Wayne General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Wayne Hair of State Line; a son, Joseph Aaron Mannahan of Iowa; a daughter, Layla Danielle Gibbs of State Line; a stepdaughter, Skylar Sellers of Silas, Ala.; a brother, Danny Jenkins of Waynesboro; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Coley Jenkins; her mother, Erma Lee Lewis; and her stepfather, Clifford Lewis.

