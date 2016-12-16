DONALD GLENN PATRICK

June 3, 1953-Dec. 14, 2016

Funeral services for Donald Glenn Patrick, 63, of Waynesboro, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Shirley Place Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, June 3, 1953 to Burie Patrick and Phronie Yvonne Patrick, Jr., he served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was retired as a truck driver. He died on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Mr. Patrick is preceded in death by his mother, Phronie Yvonne Michel; father, Burie Patrick, Jr.; step father, Al Michel; sister, Karen May Patrick. He is survived by his wife, Paula Patrick of Waynesboro, MS, step mother, Anna May Patrick of Chattanooga, TN; 3 sons, Donald Patrick, Jr. of Grand Bay, AL, Frank Harpster of Picayune, MS, Kelly Harpster of New Iberia, LA; 2 daughters, Karen Faye Patrick of Chalmette, LA, Christine Harpster of New Orleans. LA; brother, Henry Craig Patrick of Columbus, OH; sister, Maureen Randazzo of New Orleans, LA; step brother, Keith Martin of New Orleans, LA; 2 step sisters, Betty Jo Dunn of Metairie, LA, Rhonda Muller of Chattanooga, TN; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.

